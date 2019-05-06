Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: To miss at least six weeks
Pollock (elbow) has a "PICC line" in his body to help eradicate an infection that will sideline him for at least six more weeks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The PICC line inserted into Pollock's left biceps will give him a steady dose of antibiotics in an effort to get rid of an infection in his right elbow, an issue that popped up following surgery. He'll remain on the shelf for at least six more weeks while the medication does its job, and he'll undoubtedly need more time to get back into baseball shape once the infection clears up. A firm timetable for his return has yet to be released by the Dodgers.
