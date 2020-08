Pollock went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pollock's second homer of the year came against Diamondbacks reliever Yoan Lopez in the fifth inning, capping off a five-run rally for the Dodgers. Pollock has collected four RBI and scored four runs in seven games this season. He's only likely to start against southpaws, but the 32-year-old outfielder is frequently used as a pinch hitter when he doesn't start.