Pollock will have an exploratory procedure Tuesday to determine the severity of his right elbow infection, and if necessary could subsequently undergo surgery to address the issue, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pollock was placed on the 10-day injured list and returned to Los Angeles earlier Tuesday for additional testing on his elbow, but the extent of said testing was previously not known. The 31-year-old's return timeline should receive some clarity once the results of the exploratory procedure are announced.