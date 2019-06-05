Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Weeks away from return
Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock (elbow) will likely require 40 or 50 at-bats before being activated from the injured list, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Pollock has been sidelined since the end of April with an infection in his elbow that ultimately required surgery. He's expected to have his PICC line removed in the near future, at which point he'll begin ramping up his baseball activities. Given the length of his absence, the veteran outfielder will likely need at least a few more weeks to get back up to speed.
