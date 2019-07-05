Pollock (elbow) is expected to join the Dodgers for their series in Boston immediately following the All-Star break, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

In his first game since landing on the injured list in late April, Pollock went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in a rehab appearance for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday. He'll have another week to sort things out before returning to the big leagues.