Pollock won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Miami, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pollock went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two runs scored before being lifted for a pinch runner during the sixth inning, which manager Dave Roberts called a precautionary move to help manage his sore left groin. The 31-year-old has been battling the groin issue since Aug. 2, so it's no real surprise to see Roberts continuing to express caution. Pollock hasn't seen an offensive drop-off despite the injury, going 6-for-14 with four doubles, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in his last five games.