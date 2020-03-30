Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Working to improve defense
Pollock worked on improving his running efficiency during the offseason in order to shore up his defense, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.
Pollock gathered with a sprint group over the winter to work on his speed in recognition of his declining range. Though Pollock won a Gold Glove in 2015, his defensive metrics have slipped in subsequent campaigns, and he posted a -5.2 Def as a center fielder last season -- sixth worst among players who logged at least 100 innings at the position. Pollock has since moved to left field, where he is slated to platoon with Joc Pederson in 2020, but that hasn't changed his perspective on the importance of being a good defender. "You want to be relevant, you want to be current," Pollock stated. "You don't want to be the guy that won a Gold Glove four years ago and now can't play outfield anymore. Yeah, that will be a goal of mine to play elite defense."
