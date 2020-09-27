Kolarek earned the save Saturday against the Angels after pitching two-thirds of an inning. He allowed one hit.

Kolarek entered the game after a two-run double from David Fletcher with one out in the ninth, but he got the job done. Despite allowing a single to Jared Walsh, Kolarek shut the door retiring Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani to earn his first save of the season. Kolarek has been outstanding out of the bullpen this year and has a 0.95 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP -- both career-best marks -- in 19 innings across 20 appearances.