Kolarek (1-0) picked up an Opening Day win against the Giants on Thursday after tossing 1.2 perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Kolarek did not allow any hits or walks while throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes en route to his first win of the season. Formerly a left-handed specialist, the southpaw had no trouble retiring both sides of the plate despite MLB's new rule requiring pitchers to face at least three batters or pitch to the end of the half-inning.