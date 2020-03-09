Dodgers' Adam Kolarek: May not make Opening Day roster
Kolarek has struggled this spring and is in danger of losing his spot in the bullpen, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kolarek gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, bloating his ERA to 15.43. Although the southpaw pitched well last season -- he posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 80 games between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles -- there is no guarantee that he will break camp with the big club given his Cactus League struggles.
