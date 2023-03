Kolarek was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Dodgers camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kolarek inked a minor-league contract with Los Angeles this winter after posting a 4.58 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB in 17.2 major-league innings last season with the Athletics. The 34-year-old will begin the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City.