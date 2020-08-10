Kolarek was recalled by the Dodgers on Monday.
Kolarek was optioned Thursday but will be back in the big leagues just four days later with Joe Kelly (shoulder) heading to the injured list. Kolarek hasn't allowed a run in four appearances thus far this season, allowing just two hits and no walks in 3.1 innings.
