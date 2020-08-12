Kolarek was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Wednesday.
Kolarek spent just two days with the Dodgers during his latest stint on the big-league roster, throwing two shutout innings Tuesday in his lone appearance. Tony Gonsolin was recalled in a corresponding move.
