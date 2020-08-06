Kolarek was optioned to the Dodgers' satellite camp Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kolarek has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season, compiling three strikeouts and two wins across 3.1 scoreless innings. The southpaw figures to rejoin the big-league bullpen when a fresh reliever is needed.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adam Kolarek: Earns win in relief•
-
Dodgers' Adam Kolarek: Staying sharp during hiatus•
-
Dodgers' Adam Kolarek: Role could be impacted by new rule•
-
Dodgers' Adam Kolarek: May not make Opening Day roster•
-
Dodgers' Adam Kolarek: Shipped to Los Angeles•
-
Rays' Adam Kolarek: Secures first save•