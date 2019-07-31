Kolarek was traded from the Rays to the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for Niko Hulsizer, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers weren't able to land the big bullpen arm they were hoping for, but Kolarek is a serviceable lefty reliever. In 54 appearances with the Rays this season, Kolarek owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB in 43.1 innings.