Liberatore (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

No news has come forth as to how close the reliever is to returning to action, and given that he's already been on the DL for nearly 60 days, this move made a lot of sense. It also allowed the Dodgers to clear a roster spot for the recently acquired Luke Farrell. Liberatore remains without a firm timetable for return.