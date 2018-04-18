Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Recalled from Triple-A
Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Liberatore will join the big club to offer an extra arm out of the bullpen with Rich Hill (finger) landing on the disabled list. The 30-year-old has struck out nine batters through 6.1 scoreless innings with Oklahoma City so far this season. He should work in middle relief during his time with the Dodgers.
