Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Liberatore will join the big club to offer an extra arm out of the bullpen with Rich Hill (finger) landing on the disabled list. The 30-year-old has struck out nine batters through 6.1 scoreless innings with Oklahoma City so far this season. He should work in middle relief during his time with the Dodgers.

