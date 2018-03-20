Liberatore was shipped to the minor leagues Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Liberatore made seven spring training appearances, giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out seven across 6.2 innings. He failed to earn a spot at the back end of the Dodgers' bullpen, so he'll head to Triple-A Oklahoma City where he'll start the year.

