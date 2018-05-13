Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Unavailable with ankle injury
Manager Dave Roberts said Liberatore was unavailable Saturday against the Reds due to an ankle injury, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Roberts didn't provide specifics regarding the injury, so the severity of the issue remains unclear. Consider him day-to-day for now, while Scott Alexander will serve as the primary left-hander in the bullpen until Liberatore is healthy again.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...