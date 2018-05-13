Manager Dave Roberts said Liberatore was unavailable Saturday against the Reds due to an ankle injury, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts didn't provide specifics regarding the injury, so the severity of the issue remains unclear. Consider him day-to-day for now, while Scott Alexander will serve as the primary left-hander in the bullpen until Liberatore is healthy again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories