The Dodgers acquired Serwinowski on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade with the Reds and Rays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers won't send anything directly to Cincinnati in exchange for Serwinowski, though the Reds will bring in Zack Littell from the Rays as the main piece in Wednesday's three-team deal. Serwinowski, 21, has been at High-A all season, logging a 4.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 19 appearances (17 starts). He boasts impressive strikeout numbers (92 Ks through 74.1 innings), but he'll need to improve his command before elevating further up the Dodgers' farm system.