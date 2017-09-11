Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back in action Monday
Gonzalez (back) is starting at first base and batting sixth Monday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez received an epidural injection in his back last week, and he's apparently feeling healthy enough to return to the lineup after resting over the weekend. Back issues have led to a terribly unproductive year for the veteran, but the 34-year-old is hoping the injection will allow him to play pain-free down the stretch. It will be something to monitor, as Gonzalez could be withheld from the Dodgers' postseason roster if the ailment crops up again. Given the amount of time he's already missed this season, the Dodgers figure to be cautious with him down the stretch.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out next three games•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Still bothered by back•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Hitting sixth Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back hurting again, likely to lose everyday role•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Gets night off Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits second homer of season•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...