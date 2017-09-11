Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back in action Monday

Gonzalez (back) is starting at first base and batting sixth Monday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez received an epidural injection in his back last week, and he's apparently feeling healthy enough to return to the lineup after resting over the weekend. Back issues have led to a terribly unproductive year for the veteran, but the 34-year-old is hoping the injection will allow him to play pain-free down the stretch. It will be something to monitor, as Gonzalez could be withheld from the Dodgers' postseason roster if the ailment crops up again. Given the amount of time he's already missed this season, the Dodgers figure to be cautious with him down the stretch.