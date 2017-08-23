Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Collects 2,000th hit Tuesday

Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Tuesday's double was a historic one, as it represented the 13-year pro's 2,000th career hit in the majors. The 35-year-old has been forced into everyday action following his activation from the disabled list last Friday, and he will continue to see regular playing time in the immediate future after Cody Bellinger (ankle) was placed on the disabled list. Gonzalez has gone 4-for-21 with two doubles since his return, but the veteran slugger reported that his lingering back pain has finally subsided, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.