Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Collects 2,000th hit Tuesday
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Tuesday's double was a historic one, as it represented the 13-year pro's 2,000th career hit in the majors. The 35-year-old has been forced into everyday action following his activation from the disabled list last Friday, and he will continue to see regular playing time in the immediate future after Cody Bellinger (ankle) was placed on the disabled list. Gonzalez has gone 4-for-21 with two doubles since his return, but the veteran slugger reported that his lingering back pain has finally subsided, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Drives in run Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: To rejoin Dodgers this weekend•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: To be activated during upcoming road trip•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Moving rehab to High-A Rancho Cucamonga•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Embarks on rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...