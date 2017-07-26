Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Could begin rehab assignment soon

Manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday that Gonzalez (back) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonzalez has recently begun taking swings and running curves, so it appears he's making good progress in his rehab program. If the veteran first baseman is indeed able to begin a rehab assignment next week, he could put himself on track to rejoin the Dodgers in mid-August.