Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Drives in run Saturday
Gonzalez started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Tigers.
Gonzalez has gone 2-for-8 with a double and two RBI since being activated off the disabled list Friday. The aging slugger was expected to be eased back into action following his lengthy layoff, but a minor injury to Cody Bellinger (ankle) could open up a few more starts than initially expected. Gonzalez's days of providing middle-the-order production appear to be in the rear-view mirror, but the 35-year-old can still provide modest fantasy value on days where he starts for a loaded Dodger offense.
