Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Embarks on rehab assignment Thursday
Gonzalez (back) starts a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Gonzalez will likely spend a decent amount of time with Oklahoma City as he continues to work his way back from his injury. The first baseman has been steadily getting into the swing of things, and could use the full 20 days of his allotted rehab time over the next few weeks. There will likely be a more definitive timetable after he's able to play a few games with Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Slated for rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Set for sim game Monday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Could begin rehab assignment soon•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Progresses to BP on Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Return expected before roster expansion•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...