Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Embarks on rehab assignment Thursday

Gonzalez (back) starts a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Gonzalez will likely spend a decent amount of time with Oklahoma City as he continues to work his way back from his injury. The first baseman has been steadily getting into the swing of things, and could use the full 20 days of his allotted rehab time over the next few weeks. There will likely be a more definitive timetable after he's able to play a few games with Oklahoma City.