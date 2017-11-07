Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Expects to be healthy for spring training
General manager Andrew Friedman said he expects Gonzalez (back) to be healthy by the start of spring training next season, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Recurring back issues derailed Gonzalez's 2017 season, limiting him to just 71 games and forcing him to miss the Dodgers' run to the World Series. While the ailing 35-year-old is coming off his least productive season since his rookie campaign in Texas, the Dodgers still believe he can be a viable everyday player in 2018 when healthy.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Shut down for regular season•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Homers in rare start•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Will assume bench role•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back in action Monday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out next three games•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Still bothered by back•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...