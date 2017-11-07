Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Expects to be healthy for spring training

General manager Andrew Friedman said he expects Gonzalez (back) to be healthy by the start of spring training next season, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Recurring back issues derailed Gonzalez's 2017 season, limiting him to just 71 games and forcing him to miss the Dodgers' run to the World Series. While the ailing 35-year-old is coming off his least productive season since his rookie campaign in Texas, the Dodgers still believe he can be a viable everyday player in 2018 when healthy.