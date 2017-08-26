Play

Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Gets night off Saturday

Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

The veteran gets a breather Saturday after starting eight games in a row following his return from the disabled list. Chase Utley will slide over to first base in place of Gonzalez as the Dodgers take on Zach Davies and the Brewers.

