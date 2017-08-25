Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits second homer of season
Gonzalez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
He went back-to-back with Yasmani Grandal in the eighth for his second home run of the season. Gonzalez recently returned after missing more than two months with a back injury. While the 35-year-old has hit safely in all but one of his seven starts since his reinstatement, he hasn't recorded multiple hits in any of those games. He has just six multi-hit games all year.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Collects 2,000th hit Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Drives in run Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: To rejoin Dodgers this weekend•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: To be activated during upcoming road trip•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Moving rehab to High-A Rancho Cucamonga•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...