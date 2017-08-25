Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits second homer of season

Gonzalez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

He went back-to-back with Yasmani Grandal in the eighth for his second home run of the season. Gonzalez recently returned after missing more than two months with a back injury. While the 35-year-old has hit safely in all but one of his seven starts since his reinstatement, he hasn't recorded multiple hits in any of those games. He has just six multi-hit games all year.