Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Homers in rare start
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Padres.
It was the veteran's first start in two weeks, and while he was able to deliver his third homer of the year, Gonzalez will likely retreat to a bench role in Wednesday's series finale against San Diego. The Dodgers are simply playing out the string after clinching the NL's best record Tuesday, so there could be one more start in the aging slugger's future if the club wants to give its postseason starters a breather this weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Will assume bench role•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back in action Monday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out next three games•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Still bothered by back•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Hitting sixth Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back hurting again, likely to lose everyday role•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...