Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Homers in rare start

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Padres.

It was the veteran's first start in two weeks, and while he was able to deliver his third homer of the year, Gonzalez will likely retreat to a bench role in Wednesday's series finale against San Diego. The Dodgers are simply playing out the string after clinching the NL's best record Tuesday, so there could be one more start in the aging slugger's future if the club wants to give its postseason starters a breather this weekend.