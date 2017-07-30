Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Gonzalez has been moved to the 60-day disabled list, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
The move means Gonzalez can't return until at least August 11. That said, Gonzalez said he would prefer to use all 20 days on his upcoming rehab assignment, so he's not looking at returning until late August anyway. The Dodgers will be able to use his 40-man roster spot for flexibility as the trade deadline approaches as a result.
