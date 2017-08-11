Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Moving rehab to High-A Rancho Cucamonga
Gonzalez will play a rehab game at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gonzalez hit .308 with a home run over five games for Triple-A Oklahoma City and took four at-bats in his last contest there. Even though his rehab is moving down in league classification, the fact that the Dodgers are moving him closer to home suggests that he's nearing a return. Gonzalez is likely halfway through his rehab assignment; expect him to play four or five games for Rancho Cucamonga before making his way back to Los Angeles.
