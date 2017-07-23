Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Progresses to BP Sunday
Gonzalez (back) took regular batting practice Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Gonzalez reportedly looked very good during the pregame hitting session, spraying numerous balls into the concourse beyond the outfield wall. This is a good sign as he hopes to begin a rehab assignment within the next week or so.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Return expected before roster expansion•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Weeks away from rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Taking more swings Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Swings bat Friday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Could be sidelined through mid-August•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...