Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Progresses to BP Sunday

Gonzalez (back) took regular batting practice Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonzalez reportedly looked very good during the pregame hitting session, spraying numerous balls into the concourse beyond the outfield wall. This is a good sign as he hopes to begin a rehab assignment within the next week or so.

