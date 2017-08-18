Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday

Gonzalez (back) was activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Detroit.

Gonzalez hasn't played in a major-league game since June 11 after suffering a herniated disk in his back, but he appears to be fully healthy following nine rehab appearances over the past couple weeks, and is batting seventh in the order for Friday's contest. Prior to his injury, Gonzalez was hitting .255/.304/.339 with one home run and 23 RBI in 49 games. It will be interesting to see how manager Dave Roberts fills out his starting nine with the 35-year-old back in the fold. Cody Bellinger is likely going to see a majority of the starts in left while Gonzalez mans first base, but with the way Chris Taylor has been playing, there figures to be a a couple games a week where Gonzalez retreats to the bench. In a corresponding move, Rob Segedin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.