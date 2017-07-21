Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Return expected before roster expansion

Gonzalez (back) is expected back by the end of August, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonzalez hasn't played since June 11 with the back injury. He took ground balls on the field on Friday and is working his way towards a rehab assignment. Assuming he suffers no setbacks, expect him to start that rehab assignment within the next two weeks.

