Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Set for sim game Monday

Gonzalez (back) will participate in a simulated game Monday and then be sent out on a rehab assignment, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

There appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Gonzalez, who has been out since June with lower back discomfort. The veteran slugger has received multiple injections and been a regular participant in batting practice, however, indicating he should be ready for regular game action. The lefty was slashing just .255/.304/.339 before being sidelined, but likely assumes his everyday role at first base upon his return.