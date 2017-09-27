Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Shut down for regular season
Manager Dave Roberts said Gonzalez is dealing with tightness in his back and will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Roberts didn't rule out Gonzalez from making the playoff roster, but it sounds like it would take something extraordinary for that to happen. It's been a disappointing year for the 35-year-old, who compiled an unremarkable .242/.287/.355 line while being limited to just 71 games due to recurring back issues. It marked the first time Gonzalez was worse than a league average hitter (69 wRC+) since 2005, which also happens to be the last time he failed to play 100 games in a season. Gonzalez will turn his focus towards getting healthy for next season if he is indeed left off the playoff roster.
