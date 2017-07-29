Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Slated for rehab assignment

Gonzalez (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

He still has one final hurdle to clear, a simulated game Monday, but it sounds like Gonzalez will be back in a competitive setting in short order. Gonzalez, now 35, has struggled to a .255/.304/.339 line in 49 games this season, and it's possible he will play only on a part-time basis upon his return. The Dodgers have been the best team in the NL without him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast