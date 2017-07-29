Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Slated for rehab assignment

Gonzalez (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

He still has one final hurdle to clear, a simulated game Monday, but it sounds like Gonzalez will be back in a competitive setting in short order. Gonzalez, now 35, has struggled to a .255/.304/.339 line in 49 games this season, and it's possible he will play only on a part-time basis upon his return. The Dodgers have been the best team in the NL without him.