Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: To rejoin Dodgers this weekend

Gonzalez (back) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list sometime during this weekend's series against the Tigers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonzalez has been out of commission for the past two months with a back injury, but he is set to rejoin the Dodgers for the stretch run of the 2017 season. The exact date of his activation from the DL has not been announced, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed that it'll be during the team's weekend series in Detroit.