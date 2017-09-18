Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Will assume bench role
Manager Dave Roberts announced that Gonzalez will be used in a bench role for the remainder of the regular season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The writing was on the wall for the aging slugger, as he's already spent the past games on the bench after returning from treatment to his ailing back Sept. 11. Gonzalez is slashing just .200/.222/.333 since returning from the disabled list Aug. 18, so he wasn't going to provide much value even in a regular role. Roberts said the 35-year-old is at peace with the decision, perhaps closing the book on an 11-year run of excellent fantasy production.
