Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Pollock will get a breather after going hitless in his last eight at-bats entering Tuesday. Matt Beaty will start in left field and bat fifth.
