Pollock went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran outfielder's first major contribution of the night came with his glove, as he reached over the outfield wall to rob Manny Machado of a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He came through in the clutch at the plate in the seventh, knocking a single to plate a pair of runs. Pollock has enjoyed a superb August, slashing .353/.397/.529 with two homers, 15 RBI and three stolen bases.