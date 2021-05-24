Pollock (hamstring) has been doing some running, and manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he'd be "very pleased" if the outfielder rejoins the Dodgers early in the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pollock's ability to run in recent days bodes well for his recovery from the strained left hamstring that has kept him sidelined since May 14. He didn't travel with the team on its road trip but has been testing his hamstring while the Dodgers determine his next steps. Despite the optimism about his progress, the Associated Press reports Pollock could embark upon a short rehab stint prior to returning to the big club.