Pollock was scratched from Sunday's spring lineup against the Angels due to an illness, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Both Pollock and David Price were unable to play in Sunday's Cactus League matchup due to illnesses, but manager Dave Roberts didn't sound too concerned about the issue. Roberts expects that Pollock will be able to return to the lineup for Monday's spring game, and it's unlikely that the illness will impact his availability for Opening Day.