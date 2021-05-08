site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Diagnosed with hamstring strain
RotoWire Staff
Pollock was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Pollock was removed from Friday's game in the sixth inning after fielding a triple. He's currently considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Saturday to determine the extent of the issue.
