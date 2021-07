Pollock went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Pollock doubled off Chi Chi Gonzalez in the third inning and scored after walking in the fifth frame. He has been on fire, batting .526 with four home runs and four doubles over his last five games. This season, he is slashing .271/.333/.517 with 12 homers and 33 RBI in 222 plate appearances.