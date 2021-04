Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs batted in Saturday in a victory over Washington.

All of Pollock's run production Saturday came in the seventh inning, when the veteran outfielder blasted a bases-loaded double to send home all three baserunners. Pollock has reached base in all but one of the eight games he has played in this season, though his .233/.303/.300 slash line indicates only modest overall success so far.