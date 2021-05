Pollock left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent aggravation of his left hamstring injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pollock's return from a week-long absence from the lineup lasted all of two innings. He appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury while running from first to third on an Austin Barnes double. Matt Beaty could get the start in left field Saturday with a right-hander in Jordan Holloway projected to start for Miami.