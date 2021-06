Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Pollock notched a double in the fourth and later came up big in the eighth when he broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer to left. The long ball was just his second since May 2 as he's now slashing .261/.314/.433 with six long balls, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 11:36 BB:K.