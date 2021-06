Pollock is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder looks to be getting some routine maintenance as the Dodgers and Pirates conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Matt Beaty will cover left field in place of Pollock, who has gone 4-for-17 with two RBI in five games since returning from the injured list last week.