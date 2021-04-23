Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Thursday's 3-2 loss to San Diego.
The outfielder punished Emilio Pagan for challenging him with a middle-middle cutter, crushing the 87 MPH pitch into the left field bleachers and getting his team on the board in the seventh inning. 2021 has been a struggle for Pollock, who's hitting just .226 in 53 at-bats with five RBI and 18 strikeouts. The veteran's prospects only figure to worsen once Cody Bellinger (calf) and Gavin Lux (wrist) return from the injured list. In the meantime, however, he has a chance to contribute offensively in the back half of Los Angeles' order.